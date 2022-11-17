Tweep orders 20 burgers every week to avoid paying delivery fees multiple times

Food apps have made our lives so much easier. They have become popular in many parts of the country because of their convenience. Delivery means you don’t have to wait in line and you do not have to deal with carrying your food home yourself but sometimes the delivery fees can be too much, especially for those who prefer takeaways every day.

Recently, a Twitter user explained his theory about why he orders 20 burgers every time he places an order online. The tweet, posted by the user, shows a burger warming in a microwave. The caption with the burger image is what is interesting. It stated that the user orders 20 burgers every week to save on delivery fees. The user heats these cheeseburgers and eats them throughout the week.

“When I get DoorDash (the online food delivery platform) I order 20 cheeseburgers at a time and heat them up throughout the week so that I don’t have to pay the delivery fee multiple times,” he wrote. The strange idea of ordering many burgers at once was confusing for many people. Some thought that it may be a good way of saving money on delivery charges, but wondered would the burgers stay edible for the entire week. when i get doordash i order 20 cheeseburgers at a time and heat them up throughout the week so that i dont have to pay the delivery fee multiple times pic.twitter.com/dd3Pb19gYx — Ara (Genuine Chiller) (@AraDG11) May 12, 2022 One user wrote: “I don’t eat burgers like that, any other items you suggest doing this with? I thank Christ I just stumbled upon this tweet. You’re doing the Lord’s work!” A second user wrote: “Reheat hamburgers in the microwave days later? That must just taste awful.” While a third asked, “Do you have a burger for every meal? Does it not get boring?”

