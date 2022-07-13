Tweep pokes fun at price of Woolies rotisserie chicken: ‘Did it get a degree or pay off its NSFAS?’

With the price of fuel and grocery items going up, one would think twice about paying a little extra for shopping basket staples. Take Woolies rotisserie chicken for instance. It’s not a necessity, but it’s nice to have as a Sunday lunch dish.

So when one online user took to Twitter to share their dismay at the price of the much-loved hot food priced at R10 more than it previously was, others had to add their thoughts to the thread. “Hi @WOOLWORTHS_SA “Why is your Rotisserie chicken now R99.99 from R89.99? Did it get a degree or pay off its Nsfas or something?” asked @VendaVendor.

Hi @WOOLWORTHS_SA, why is your Rotisserie chicken now R99.99 from R89.99? Did it get a degree or pay off it’s Nsfas or something? — Vho Elon Masakhane | avendas.co.za|vendavendor.btc (@VendaVendor) July 11, 2022 The hilarious post quickly racked up more than 2K likes, but it was the comments that were giving.

“It was R79.99 in Jan – the free range is now R104.99. Woolies what’s happening vele, take us into your confidence,” joked one user. Yoh 😢 R25 esthubeni nje. Njani??!! — Vho Elon Masakhane | avendas.co.za|vendavendor.btc (@VendaVendor) July 11, 2022

Another joked about the chickens’ ancestry. Those chickens are direct descendants of the ones that jesus refers to in the bible chief. pic.twitter.com/Rdp3ze1sl9 — Lest we forget (@Smokey_10111_) July 11, 2022 When someone asked if Woolies responded to the tweet, @VendaVendor joked: “Nope. They’re in a PR meeting planning a response.”

Nope. They’re in a PR meeting planning a response 😂 — Vho Elon Masakhane | avendas.co.za|vendavendor.btc (@VendaVendor) July 12, 2022 Talking about The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS), someone suggested, “This chicken doesn’t qualify for NSFAS. It’s family income is too high.