Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Tweep pokes fun at price of Woolies rotisserie chicken: ‘Did it get a degree or pay off its NSFAS?’

A medium rotisserie chicken retails for R99.99, according to the Woolies website. Picture: www.woolworths.co.za

Published 1h ago

With the price of fuel and grocery items going up, one would think twice about paying a little extra for shopping basket staples.

Take Woolies rotisserie chicken for instance. It’s not a necessity, but it’s nice to have as a Sunday lunch dish.

So when one online user took to Twitter to share their dismay at the price of the much-loved hot food priced at R10 more than it previously was, others had to add their thoughts to the thread.

“Hi @WOOLWORTHS_SA

“Why is your Rotisserie chicken now R99.99 from R89.99? Did it get a degree or pay off its Nsfas or something?” asked @VendaVendor.

The hilarious post quickly racked up more than 2K likes, but it was the comments that were giving.

“It was R79.99 in Jan – the free range is now R104.99. Woolies what’s happening vele, take us into your confidence,” joked one user.

Another joked about the chickens’ ancestry.

When someone asked if Woolies responded to the tweet, @VendaVendor joked: “Nope. They’re in a PR meeting planning a response.”

Talking about The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS), someone suggested, “This chicken doesn’t qualify for NSFAS. It’s family income is too high.

“It has to pay back its parents for the two-bedroom apartment it had while studying on the farm.”

While South Africans struggle with inflation and making ends meet, it was heart-warming to see our sense of humour is still intact.

