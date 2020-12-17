Tweeps are amused by Tito Mboweni’s reaction to his influencer status

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Finance Minster Tito Mboweni knows the power of social media all too well. From sharing his home-cooked dishes with his more than 975K Twitter followers to posing questions about the country’s economy, he’s managed to use it to his advantage. So tweeps were very left amused this week when he posted a series of pictures with the caption “Honestly? Really now?” The trio of pictures included Mboweni wearing a Santa hat while delivering a speech via a virtual meeting, two pairs of socks bearing a picture of garlic and the other the Lucky Star logo. Those who are familiar with the finance minister’s penchant for too much garlic and pilchards in his dishes obviously got the joke. But for Mboweni, his sudden rise to influencer levels seems to have caught him off guard.

“Locally manufactured, right?

“This fits very well with our ’national economic recovery plan’ which the President floated about the other day. We are fixing the cow-n-tree, Hon Minister, " commented one user.

“From being a Minister... To being a twitter comedian,” said another amused user.

Another called out the minister for the post by commenting: “Stop posting nonsense.”

Others even suggested that Mboweni should be be called "Brand Ambassador."

Last week the finance minister had a bit of fun at the expense of EFF member Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.

Looking dapper in a blue suit, Ndlozi proudly showed off his attire at a function both were attending. But Mboweni couldn’t help but point out Ndlozi’s shoes.

Taking to Twitter, Mboweni threw some subtle shade and wrote: “@MbuyiseniNdlozi. How do you go to such a function wearing those shoes? Mine are better!!”