Tweeps are confused by Tito Mboweni’s latest culinary snaps: ’So you turned the chicken into cabbage?’

When it comes to Tito Mboweni’s dinner tweets, the Internet will not rest. The former minister of finance has proved a formidable force in the kitchen, but even sometimes he admits he gets things wrong.

His most recent foray didn’t go down as expected with Mboweni proving his sense of humour by re-tweeting the responses to his latest dish. Taking to Twitter, he started off by sharing his prep work. We should have known things were heading for disaster when he captioned the post: “It is now official. The chicken has been drowned… !”

It is now official. The chicken has been drowned..! pic.twitter.com/THjVpAlJVo — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) October 27, 2021 A few hours later, Mboweni shows off the finished product which was intended to be a stew. Instead, it looks like a shredded molten mess.

Chicken stew a la Mboweni. Done. Dinner time.. pic.twitter.com/Lxbrfi0cex — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) October 27, 2021 Quite chaffed with himself, he posted images of his plated meal.

Understandably, the reactions ranged from disbelief to pure comedy. “What’s the purpose of the bone in the plate because it has been striped off it’s dignity,” asked one tweep.

My question exactly, it looks like mogodu — ᵐ̲ʸ̲ ̲ᶰ̲ᵃ̲ᵐ̲ᵉ̲ Tebogo (@HazelTebogoK) October 27, 2021 Another questioned what exactly was on his plate: “My question exactly, it looks like mogodu.” So you turned the chicken into cabbage? pic.twitter.com/M54kZoeCfS — P H I R A N H A (@Phiranha_RED) October 28, 2021

You'd swear that chicken was run over by a train pic.twitter.com/LsipGUkdkA — Iviwe💯 (@iviwe38) October 27, 2021 The last time Mboweni got Twitter talking was after presenting his pilchards dish. But it was eagle-eyed tweeps who picked up on his new dining-room furniture.