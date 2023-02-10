Tweeps call out Dr Musa Mthombeni for his ‘no kota should cost more than R100’ tweet

When it comes to social media platforms, Twitter is the one place where you think twice about what you share. Recently, local television personality Dr Musa Mthombeni has been called out on Twitter for saying ‘no Kota should cost more than R100’.

Posted on Wednesday, the tweet has gone viral, garnering more than 800 retweets and more than 300 quote tweets. No Kota should cost more than R100. — DrMusa (@DrMusaMthombeni) February 8, 2023 Most tweeps commented that a kota should be more than R100 considering the rising food prices in South Africa. @Sthandile2 wrote: “Food is expensive, bread alone is 20 rand Russians how much? As we speak there’s a potato shortage, potatoes are expensive, petrol is expensive, they need to make profits.”

@Thwala_oo11 wrote: “Guys come on some other people go an extra mile on their kota business, their using quality polony, Russian, cheese, and so on. Let’s stop this thing of ours of disrespecting our brothers and sisters trying to elevate in their business because they are black.” @nwa_thevu23 commented: “Things are expensive now, food and rent for the establishment are probably costing more and they need to also make a profit. The times have changed and we must change with them. Especially financially.” Although most people were against Mthombeni, a few others agreed with him.

@lonelyboyjhb wrote: “Why are people taking away the concept of e kota? Bigger bread and slices and it being toasted is no more a kota. It’s a freakin’ sandwich. Why are we making kotas that cost 80 rands + that’s just mad? Your consumers are black people that know the real kota.” Gee_1302 wrote: “Yes, prices have gone up and stuff like that but it’s not like one sphatlho (kota) uses the whole loaf of bread which many of yall are complaining that it’s R20. You don’t use the whole bag of potatoes to make the kota.” Another user, @nollza_babe said, “Even R50 is pushing it.”