Tweeps disgusted with unappetising dish of noodles doing the rounds

It all started last month when three children, including a 4-month-old baby, died after eating noodles. A week earlier, two Mpumalanga siblings also died allegedly after sharing a packet of instant noodles.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu, three Eastern Cape children had accompanied their grandparents on a visit to relatives in New Brighton where they stayed over, and one of the kids, an 11-year-old girl, bought a packet of 2-minute noodles. “She then cooked the noodles, and the three children ate it before returning to Motherwell. “When they arrived home in Motherwell, the 11-year-old complained of nausea. Her grandmother gave her some water to drink.

“The 7-year-old also complained of stomach cramps and nausea. While being driven with private transport to the Motherwell clinic, they passed away. “Shortly after the two children left for the hospital, the baby also passed away while en route to the hospital in another vehicle,” said Naidu . Since then, consumers have been scared to purchase noodles and those who already bought them have been scared to consume them.

To make matters worse, there is a picture of an unappetising dish of noodles that is doing the rounds on social media. Posted by @Carolinerathabe on Twitter, the picture shows cooked Ever Roka noodles with some parts of the noodles showing a greyish colour. Sending a warning to those who still want to cook noodles, @Carolinerathabe writes in the caption, “Be careful when preparing noodles”. Be careful when preparing noodles pic.twitter.com/FkbAmkPtTi — Caroline (@Carolinerathabe) December 2, 2021 Twitter users were disgusted with the picture, with many saying that people should not buy food and unknown places.