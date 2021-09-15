Tweeps left disgusted after witnessing worst food abomination - a ‘Maggi milkshake’

Maggi lovers strike once again as they let their creative juices flow. However, this time, we cannot even look at the dish, let alone, think of trying it. We had the same thoughts as one Twitter user who took to social media to mention the latest addition to the Maggi world and the attention it is gaining: Who in the world would dare to try this? While it is not clear who made the bizarre dish, a picture of two milkshake glasses topped with a scoop of cooked Maggi is now being circulated on several social media platforms.

The image has brought about a huge debate on social media, with a number of users saying that experimenting with the beloved dish had gone too far. Many saw the dish as weird and were disgusted by it. Others were horrified at the thought that Maggi could be used as a topping for milkshakes. I looked at this delicacy. Then sat down for 2 mins. Thinking about human evolution & our future as a species. pic.twitter.com/5iYSABqqFM — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) September 11, 2021 “It’s getting out of hand. That’s how the world ends. Not with a bang but with a Maggi milkshake,” read one comment. Another user wrote: “This Maggi is being made like garam masala. People are adding it to everything they like.”