Tweeps roast Kourtney Kardashian over ‘sad’ pasta portion at wedding

Over the weekend, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker officially tied the knot. The celebrity couple got married at a lavish ceremony at the Dolce & Gabbana estate in Portofino. From the stunning outfits to Kourtney's touching tribute to Travis in her veil, the internet was alive for every moment of the romantic event.

However, there is one thing that Kardashians fans are outraged by and it is the pasta portions at the wedding. Twitter has erupted with reactions to a video posted by the reality star's sister, Kylie Jenner, showing the tiny serving of pasta wedding guests were served. Food aficionados roasted the Kardashian for the “sad” meal.

In the picture, we could see spaghetti pasta in sauce being served on colourful patterned plates. The pasta was cooked live in a small pan and then transferred to the plates. While the pasta itself looked delicious, the portion size was immensely small. Just a single spoon of pasta was put into each plate. the pasta portion sizes at Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding yesterday. personally if a portion isn’t the size of my face I’m not interested pic.twitter.com/Hgeu9CdNqr — Sophia Smith Galer (@sophiasgaler) May 23, 2022 “The pasta portion size at Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding is one of the saddest things I’ve ever seen,” one Twitter user wrote while another joked that it was a “mouthful, not a portion.”

