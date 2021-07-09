Tweeps spill the tea on the food they just can’t reheat

On a busy day, when you have some leftovers from last night's dinner in the fridge, you will be thanking your lucky stars for saving your time. But did you know that not all foods can or should be reheated? The foods that you are reheating will tend to lose their nutritional value, especially high-protein foods.

Research shows that reheating certain foods can be fatal to your health as not every food is meant to be reheated and consumed. It is because of how the foods react with bacteria while they are stored, and also due to the proteins that are broken down during cooking. Recently, people on Twitter are sharing food they just can’t reheat. This comes after one user @disneymom1126 asked: “What's a food you just CANT reheat”? The comment section was quickly flooded with responses with users also detailing why they just cannot reheat those foods. What's a food you just CANT reheat — A.K. Wilson (@disneymom1126) July 7, 2021 @futharkvillage wrote: “Rice. Rice dries out in the fridge. If I want to reheat it, I need to put it back in the water and cook it again fully, or it will be grains stuck between my teeth.”

@LenhardtWrites wrote: “Guacamole. I mean, guac should'nt ever be warm to begin with, but if it's on, like, a California burger or something, then you'd better finish that burger in one sitting or it'll be a less-than-fortunate leftover meal.” Another user, @DeniseOEaton wrote: “Fish. I cannot stand when people reheat fish in the microwave at an office or such. The whole place stinks for the whole day afterward. Here are some other reactions.