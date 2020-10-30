Tweeps spill the tea on their oddest food combinations

Whether you will admit it or not, we have all tried weird food combinations that may sound gross when you think about it, but taste amazing. For as long as I can remember, I have always combined different foods even if they technically were not supposed to match. I have always been a fan of putting margarine, peanut butter, or Brookes Oros Crush in my porridge. Or if I'm feeling fancy, biscuits in my yoghurt. IOL Food editor, Buhle Mbonambi, is currently obsessed with having dark chocolate spread, cheese and fig jam sandwiches.

Strange, but he says it's a top tier sandwich.

It's not only him.

I have recently found a bunch of stranger food combinations that people eat.

Recently, people on Twitter are trying these strange food combinations and voicing their opinions.

The thread was started by @kobbykatalyst1 who wrote, “mention any weird food combination you know… let’s spoil some diets (laughing emoji)”, and people wasted no time spilling the tea on the food crimes they commit.

Mention any weird food combination you know.....let’s spoil some diets 😂😂😂🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️ — Katalyst 🇬🇭⚡ (@kobbykatalyst1) October 20, 2020

What I like about Twitter is that it is fun.

It is one social media platform that gives you a good look into the beauty and horrors of humanity.

Checking out the comments, some food combinations scare the living daylight out of me.

I understand it is Twitter and people will do anything for clout these days but these users swear these food combinations slap.

Palm-nut soup and apple — A J (@nanaquarme_aj) October 20, 2020

Bread with palm nut soup😂 — KAYLA💝🇬🇭 (@Ka_yla20) October 20, 2020

Rice with pure water👌👌 — Phreshmilk_Gh (@Phreshmilk_Gh) October 20, 2020

IOL Lifestyle also recently reported on unexpected food combinations that should not work but do.

And below are some of them.

Fish fingers and custard

This sounds like a kiddies’ school lunch gone wrong but according to my nine-year-old brother, the custard is the dip of choice for this kiddies’ lunchtime favourite.

Macaroni and cheese pancakes

Cheesy noodles combined with a classic pancake batter create the ultimate brunch comfort food.

My fellow pancake enthusiasts will like this savoury alternative.

Cinnamon sugar and pizza

Dessert pizzas are happening hugely.

If your tooth is extra sweet, try a Nutella pizza, or even better, a s’more pizza.