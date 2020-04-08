Twitter congratulates Lorna Maseko as she wins big at international awards

Television personality, celebrity chef and businessperson Lorna Maseko’s cookbook, 'Celebrate With Lorna Maseko', has won two international awards.

The book won the best celebrity chef cookbook and best international cookbook awards at the Gourmand World Cookbook Awards.

Maseko took to Twitter this week to announce the news saying this is the best news ever.

“Oh my gosh - Just found out my cook book #CelebrateWithLornaMaseko has won 2 awards with the Gourmand World Cookbook Awards 2020. Best Celebrity Chef Cookbook AND Best International Cookbook | This is the best news ever,” she wrote.

@willkatelady said, “Your cooking book was not called “Celebrate with Lorna Maseko” for no reason. A big congratulations to you Lorna! What a beautiful and amazing achievement. So proud of you.”

@joan_joanmash said, “Congratulations are in chronological order sesi. So proud of you ngwana il definitely wait for the invite to dine with u.”

@mel_mabena also congratulated Maseko and said she’s a perfect example of a hard-working woman with many talents.