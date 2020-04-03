Twitter in its feelings after Net Florist charges R590 for fruit and veg box
Delivery companies are thriving as South Africa ends its first week of lockdown. Some have even adapted their business model to include essential food items.
One such company is Net Florist. The gift delivery service now has fruit and vegetables listed under its essentials tab on its website.
But some customers aren't too happy about the prices these essential items are going for. Twitter user, Kristia van Heerden, took issue with the amount the company charged her for the "Mixed Fruit and Vegetable Box" which retails for R499.95. The delivery charge on top of that is R89.95. She ended up paying R590.
Posting a picture to Twitter of the contents of the box, she said "According to @NetFlorist, this is what R590 worth of fruit and veg looks like."
According to @NetFlorist, this is what R590 worth of fruit and veg looks like. pic.twitter.com/z8Xu42jrl5— Kristia van Heerden (@kristiavh) March 31, 2020
On its website Net Florist describes the box as "This grocery box includes a mixed assortment of seasonal fruit and veg and is available in sizes: Small with 11 items, Medium with 13 items, Large with 17 items and Extra Large with 23 items."
Although van Heerden didn't mention the size of her delivery, Twitter users couldn't justify the amount spent.
You are doing the Lord's work! This is what I was looking for. I wanted to know what you get exactly— Sandika Daya (@SandiSplash) March 31, 2020
@CompComSA this side please follow up to see if there's price hiking— Bakhe (@BakheUwe) April 2, 2020
Everything in that Pic R50each— Papas (@Blixempie555) March 31, 2020
I went onto Woolies and it worked out to R310. I don’t know where these people got R590 from this. 😂😂😂— Gillian (@GBasson) March 31, 2020
If you lived in Durban you could have this delivered pic.twitter.com/oRoTWslDoQ— #LoveLivingLife and 73 others (@LuckyGordy) April 1, 2020