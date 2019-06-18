Uber Eats and Chicken Licken are proud to announce their new partnership, which will allow consumers for the first time to get their dose of ‘soul food’ delivered to their doorstep through the Uber Eats app. Supplied

South Africans have been calling out for Chicken Licken to deliver to their doorsteps, and it has finally happened.

This week, Uber Eats announced that locals in Johannesburg, Pretoria, Midrand, Durban, Cape Town and Bloemfontein can now place an order at selected Chicken Licken outlets through the app, seven days a week.

Uber Eats South Africa General Manager, Ailyssa Pretorius said for years South Africans have been calling out for Chicken Licken to deliver to their doorsteps, and they are thrilled to be the first delivery app to answer this demand and support Chicken Licken with their new venture into the online food delivery space, providing them with the technology to adapt and thrive in the growing food delivery market.

Owner of Chicken Licken, Chantal Sombonos van Tonder also added that given the social outcry for Chicken Licken to offer a delivery service, they are taking a step in the right direction of addressing our customers craving and in so doing, partnering with Uber Eats.

Here are some of the reactions from Twitter users.

Now just clicking the reorder button on Uber Eats because Chicken Licken. It’s about damn time pic.twitter.com/ndHyeRT94r — Tebogo (@Mokgomogane) June 18, 2019

Justice has been done finally. Chicken Licken now on Uber eats pic.twitter.com/lRDfCAvHeH — The 7th SEAL (@realbraveheart7) June 18, 2019

This is a glorious day



Chicken Licken is on Uber Eats pic.twitter.com/5uE9FC9kSG — The Student Directory (@_StudentDirect) June 18, 2019