Two new premium whiskies debut in South Africa

South Africa’s whisky aficionados now have the chance to enjoy two remarkable new offerings, each a celebration of tradition, innovation, and pure luxury. Jameson Triple Triple Chestnut Edition The Jameson Triple Triple Chestnut Edition, is a world-first release launching exclusively in South Africa before launching early 2025 in the UK, US, Ireland, India, Poland and Canada.

Jameson Triple Triple Chestnut Edition. Picture: Supplied Marketing Director for Pernod Ricard Africa Middle East, Nthabiseng Motsoeneng, said, “We are delighted to be the first country to launch the Jameson Triple Triple Chestnut Edition, providing our consumers with a new and exciting one-of-a-kind experience. “It’s the Jameson everyone knows and loves, with an elevated twist. Born in Ireland yet raised in Mzansi”.

Crafted in the Midleton Distillery in County Cork, Ireland, the Triple Triple Chestnut Edition has been triple-distilled and matured in a combination of ex-Bourbon, Oloroso sherry, and hand-selected sweet chestnut casks. This unique blend introduces rich layers of toffee, cacao, and toasted almonds, elevating the signature smoothness of the whisky. Glenfiddich Grand Château 31-Year-Old Limited Release For collectors and enthusiasts, the Glenfiddich Grand Château 31-Year-Old Limited Release offers an extraordinary whisky experience.

Glenfiddich Grand Château 31-Year-Old Limited Release. Picture: Supplied This rare single malt Scotch has been aged in American and European oak, with its final nine years spent in Bordeaux wine casks to ensure the smooth and luxurious flavour. Described as the pinnacle of craftsmanship, the Glenfiddich 31-Year-Old features indulgent notes of caramelised cherries, apples, and warming spices, all wrapped in a cocoon of vanilla and ripe cassis berries.