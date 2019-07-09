Snowflake, Tyler, the Creator’s signature ice cream. Picture from Instagram

Tyler, The Creator is getting into the ice cream game to create his own ice cream. The 28-year-old proves that he is not only good at making music but can also turn his hand to creating sweet treats.The signature flavour is called Snowflake and it sounds pretty damn good.

Snowflake is a collaboration between Tyler’s GOLF le FLEUR* and the Columbus, Ohio-based Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams.

We’re both impressed and confused by the flavour profile. It’s two-colored and, according to Tyler, the Creator’s Instagram, features “cool peppermint on the ivory side, warm spearmint on the green side, with buttery white chocolate melted throughout, white chocolate flakes for some crunch, and a little sea salt to bring the flavour and scent forward.”

Tyler wrote of Snowflake:

As much as I love white chocolate chip cookies, I can’t get over the fact that someone made the universal rule that they always have to come with those useless macadamia nuts. For as long as I can remember, mint ice cream seemed to always come with every chocolate chip but white. I finally got the two away from their clingy friends and set up a playdate for my mouth. Enjoy, TYLER, THE CREATOR.

Snowflake will be made available online via his website and Jeni’s website, plus the GOLF flagship store. This isn’t the first time Tyler – real name Tyler Gregory Okonma – has branched outside of making music and we’re here for it.