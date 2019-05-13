Jet2.com has turned the heat up on its flights – by introducing two Nando’s products to its new in-flight menu. Pic: Facebook

Jet2.com has turned the heat up on its flights – by introducing two Nando’s products to its new in-flight menu.



This makes it the first UK airline to help its customers get a Nando’s fix in the sky. The airline, the UK’s third largest, will be introducing Nando’s Peri–Peri Flight Bites’, two snacks infused with Southern African Peri–Peri spice.





The products include a dip, drizzle and dunk ‘Nando’s Box’, which includes creamy houmous, smoky Peri–Peri drizzle and lightly salted pitta chips.





Customers, says Leeds-based Jet2.com, can also ‘take their taste buds on a trip with Nando’s Half-popped Corn’, which it describes as ‘a mild and delicious snacking option where fluffy popcorn meets crunchy corn’.





The airline added in a statement: ‘To give customers even more reason to feel sky-high with excitement this summer, Nando’s vouchers can also be found in selected Nando’s boxes onboard, entitling one person to a free Nando’s meal.





Following the introduction of its first ever in-flight vegan meal earlier this year, the warming and hearty penne arrabbiata pasta dish, the company has added the vegan and gluten free “Gnaw” chocolate bar, with Nando’s Half-popped Corn also suitable for vegans.’





Jet2.com was voted best overall airline in the UK, best overall in Europe, best economy cabin in Europe, best low-cost airline in Europe and No.9 in the world in the 2019 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice awards.





Daily Mail