Under pressure: 4 tips for beating rising food costs

Life is getting very expensive these days – especially when it comes to grocery shopping.
Many of us are on a tight budget, so putting more money into our food budget is simply not an option. So today I am going to share with you some tips to help you deal with rising food prices.
Go meatless
You have probably noticed that IOL Lifestyle shares meatless recipes frequently. We do that for lots of reasons. It is a reminder that meatless recipes can be filling and easy to make. But, they are also better for everyone’s grocery bill. Not into tofu? That is okay. Cheese and hearty vegetables are filling without having meat.
Eat at home
Dining out is an expensive thing to do. Many of the meals that you pay for in a formal restaurant can be made at home for a fraction of the price. Even good coffee is cheaper to make if you do it yourself.
Using up leftovers
Nothing hurts your grocery budget more than throwing away food that’s going to waste before you can eat it. Plan your meals to eliminate most food waste, then make sure you use up every little bit. Think outside the box to figure out how you can turn even small amounts of leftovers into new meals.
Eat in-season
When trying to save money at the grocery store, it is best to buy produce that is in-season or grown during that time of year in your location. Fruits and vegetables that are in season are the freshest and the most budget-friendly during that particular time of year.