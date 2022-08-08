Under pressure: 8 savvy tips for saving money on fresh produce

It is true that if you walk into a fancy grocery store and buy whatever suits your whim, you will likely spend more money.

There is an erroneous belief that eating healthy food is expensive.

However, there are plenty of ways you can save money on healthy food, especially produce.

The culinary artists at Granny Mouse Country House & Spa share some tips below, to help you save money and time when buying fresh produce at your local grocery store, and using it efficiently.

There are plenty of ways you can save money on healthy food, especially produce. Picture: Pexels/Photomix Company

To start, always look at what you currently have in your fridge, freezer, or pantry cupboard and then make a list and stick to it. How many of us are guilty of going shopping, while hungry, and completely veering off track because the food looks good?

Try having a plan when making the list too, as this helps tremendously when planning the meals for the week which is more doable than for the month.

After cooking, if there is a fair amount of food left over, freeze it, so if you don’t feel like cooking one night, there is something available to defrost.

Try to not get caught with specials, for example, buy three and pay for two, as there will no doubt be wastage. If you do buy in bulk, especially meat, divide it into portions and freeze for later. If you are buying specials, look at imperfect options as sometimes these can save you some money (provided they are still safe and nutritious).

When storing fruit and veggies, most of them tend to rot quite quickly, so make sure they go into the fruit drawer of the fridge. Make sure your potatoes, onions, and garlic are stored in cool, dry, and dark places.

Take into account the season too. In summer, do not leave perishable food at room temperature as you will be throwing it away in no time.

Your freezer is probably your best friend when it comes to storing and preserving food, such as fruit (even bananas, which make for a base for fantastic smoothies).

If you have cooked up a meal and you don’t want to eat it in that way again, then repurpose it. Make a soup, a stew, or even stir fry.

Read the latest issue of IOL Food digital magazine here.