Under pressure: Chef’s tips on ways to cut your grocery bills as prices increase

We are all feeling the effects of inflation right now and it is certainly noticeable at the grocery store.

We are seeing significantly higher prices on staple foods like eggs, meat, bread, and milk.

Those rands add up, even for the experienced shopper. These ever-increasing prices at the till are stressful, but there are ways to cut your grocery bill without having to sacrifice your favourite foods.

Chef Sharon Visagie, a lecturer at Capsicum Culinary Studio’s Durban campus, provides below some tips to help consumers save on their monthly grocery bills.