Under pressure: Grocery shopping tips that will make your life way easier this Black Friday

Black Friday is easily the best shopping day of the year, but it can easily become the most overwhelming and that’s why you need to read this Black Friday shopping guide! Almost every retail store participates in some kind of sale to try and win your purchase. That’s why you need to get prepared with these tips.

Story continues below Advertisement

Shop with a list. Picture: Pexels/Nataliya Vaitkevich Shop with a list It is easy to think you will remember every item you need once you’re browsing the store, but in the hustle and bustle of shopping, there is bound to be something you forget. Meal planning before your shopping trip will help you know what to grab. Plus, making a list beforehand lets you move more efficiently through the store. Don’t go when you’re hungry

This is a common tip, but it’s true: when you’re hungry, you want to buy all kinds of junk. You’ll end up spending a lot more. Eat a good meal first, and you’ll be more likely to stick to your list. Go by yourself While it may be more fun to grocery shop with a friend, it’s probably going to slow you down. Grocery shopping by yourself is the best way to ensure your time and money are spent as best they can.

Story continues below Advertisement

Don’t buy perishables in large quantities. Picture: Pexels/Tima Miroshnichenko Don’t buy perishables in large quantities How many times did all the groceries we bought end up tossed in the garbage? Watching food turning stale or developing mould on the surface is not a pleasant sight. When shopping for groceries, always buy fresh produce and perishables in small quantities or in the quantity you know you will eat within a week. If you are not sure how much fresh produce you eat on a weekly basis, keep a log of how much fresh food you eat and start building the habit of wasting less food. Another way to avoid having perishables like bread, vegetables, or herbs from expiring too quickly is to freeze them immediately or integrate them into your everyday meals. That way you can prevent waste and enable a more sustainable eating habits in your household.

Story continues below Advertisement