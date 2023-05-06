Under pressure: What's the one grocery item you can never compromise on regardless of a tight budget?

Life is getting very expensive these days – especially when it comes to grocery shopping. Many of us are on a tight budget, so putting more money into our food budget is simply not an option.

Food inflation has been attracting a lot of media attention in South Africa as concerns grow about people’s ability to afford basic foodstuffs. Talk about people’s ability to afford basic foodstuffs, what's the one grocery item you can never compromise on not getting regardless of your tight budget? This was a question that was recently asked by social media influencer Oslina Mogotlane on Twitter. What's the one grocery item you can never compromise on not getting regardless of the tight budget? — Oslina Shiluva Mogotlane (@OslinaM) May 4, 2023 For me, it has to be eggs. They are an inexpensive source of good-quality protein and are one of the most versatile ingredients used in cooking. You can cook eggs in avocados, waffle them, have them on a salad, enhance home-made soups, etc, the list is endless.

They are also highly nutritious and come loaded with vitamins, minerals, protein, and healthy fats. Eggs are an all-around healthier choice for just about everybody and are considered one of the best foods on the planet. Tweeps also flooded the comment section under Mogotlane’s post with their picks. One user wrote: “I'd rather starve mid-month but I deserve salmon. I'd return fabric softener to afford it.”