Valentine’s Day: 5 red foods to get you in the mood for love

Valentine’s Day can be loads of fun for everyone’s dieting needs. Even if you are trying to make healthy choices during this special day, it doesn’t mean you can’t celebrate with something special. For some, this is a visual reminder that their favourite time of the year has arrived. If you are a lover of over-the-top things, you can take Valentine’s Day one step further and keep the colour theme going strong throughout your romantic dinner at home.

Here are a few red foods for Valentine’s Day so you can still enjoy the spirit of this special day. In Ancient Rome, strawberries were associated with the goddess of love, Venus. Picture: Pexels Strawberries In ancient Rome, strawberries were associated with the goddess of love, Venus. And later, in France, strawberries were often given to newly-weds as a sign of good luck in fertility. Now, when dipped in chocolate, strawberries are a sensual snack that redden the lips, making them extra sweet and kissable. Not only are strawberries symbolically linked with romance, but they are also scientifically connected to intimacy and sex. They are packed with vitamin C, which promotes blood flow and higher levels of oestrogen. They also contain magnesium, potassium and zinc, each of which contributes to the heightening of both female and male sex hormones.

Cupcakes Baked treats such as cupcakes make an adorable Valentine’s Day gift idea. Not only will you get to enjoy a few (or more) together, but you will also be on their mind as they eat them for the rest of the week. Red velvet is a great choice. To give them extra romantic flair, be sure to pop some heart-shaped sprinkles on top of the icing. Red cherries

Red cherries are probably the most suggestive fruit of all, a symbol of the sweetness of life, of the very best we can get, so perfect for Valentine’s Day. Red cherries are good for eating if you want to get more fibre, vitamins and minerals such as potassium, vitamin A, calcium and folic acid. For thousands of years, pomegranates have symbolized fertility and abundance. Picture: Pexels Pomegranate In Greek mythology, Aphrodite, the Greek goddess of love, was the first to plant a pomegranate tree. For thousands of years, pomegranates have symbolised fertility and abundance, and according to The History Kitchen, some have even suggested that the forbidden fruit mentioned in the Bible was a pomegranate rather than an apple.