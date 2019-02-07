Treat yourself to the perfect Valentine's Day drinks.

It's almost Valentine's Day, a perfect excuse to snuggle up with your loved one, binge on chocolate and sip on the best drinks. If you aren't sure what to have besides champagne or sparkling wine, try the below.

Martell VSOP Cognac.

Martell Cognac recently launched its new VSOP Cognac aged in red barrels.

If you’re looking to sip on something stronger than wine, with a smooth finish this Valentine’s Day then you have to add this tipple to your list.

Matured for at least four years, the cognac's name is inspired by the natural colouration the casks undergo at a stage in maturation associated with optimal balance. Whether you’re having it neat with ice or as a cocktail, this coppery-toned drink is also perfect for pairing.

International Martell Cognac Brand Ambassador, Aldrick Dehec says it’s flavours pair well with food.

“Cognac is not just an after-dinner drink anymore. Its unique flavours pair exceedingly well with food to create new experiences for your taste buds.

Martell VSOP matches exceptionally well with sushi. You may not believe it, but Sushi and sashimi play very nicely with Cognac’s balance of acidity and fruitiness”, says Dehec.

Cherry Chouffe.

According to legend, the Belgian fruit beer Cherry Chouffe was born by happy accident when the resident gnomes of Belgium’s Brasserie D’Achouffe stored their annual harvest of sour cherries in the loft above the brewery.

Discovering the glowing red beer, the Master Brewer loved the sweet tart, fruity taste so much that he went ahead and bottled the first ever batch of Cherry Chouffe.

Managing Director of The Belgian Beer Company, Rejeanne Vlietman says Cherry Chouffe is a really lovely, juicy beer with a great, smooth mouthfeel.

That it’s sweet-sour, refreshing taste will go beautifully with blue cheeses and even fresh mussels.

Sazerac Rye.





The only rye whiskey available in South Africa, the New Orleans original and a bartender’s favourite around the world.

Rye Whiskey dates back to the 1800’s, around the time when saloons, veiled as Coffee Houses, began lining the streets of New Orleans.

It was at the Sazerac Coffee House on Royal Street where local patrons were served libations made with Rye Whiskey and bitters, which became known as the “Sazerac” and America’s first branded cocktail was born. This is the Bourbon whiskey that started it all.

Mazzatti Birra Superiore.

Mazzatti Birra Superiore is a Birra Tradizione made at a 160-year old brewery.

Brewed using traditional Italian techniques and only the highest quality ingredients, Mazzatti beers are crisp and clean with a fuller, more satisfying body (gusto rotundo) than mass-produced beers.

The brewery is situated in Lagundo, in the picturesque Italian Alps, where Mazzatti is called a Birra Naturale because it is brewed using pure, natural water from the Alpine stream that runs through Lagundo.

The softness and purity of the water coming directly off the mountains surrounding the brewery enables Mazzatti to be brewed naturally, without added chemicals, giving the Italian beer it’s natural, refreshing taste.