While this year's Vodacom Durban July centered rathered than galloped, if compared to past years where pomp and grandeur was what you could surely bet on, the day admittedly had its moments.



Do it Again sprinted into headlines by ... doing it AGAIN! The crowd screamed themselves hoarse.





The marquees went all out at Durban's biggest racing event, from personalised bars to magical themes, they were in it to win it.





The Glenlivet Jazztown marquee overlooked the racecourse and offered a five-star hospitality experience.





This year the marquee displayed a tropical theme that gave guests the warm feel of nature.





Guests were treated to amazing dishes by Marketing Caterers Head Chef, Gavin Pillay.





For lunch, Pillay created a harvest table that consisted of artistic breads, and fresh salads.





Some of the fabulous food on offer at the Glenlivet JazzTown marquee.





For dinner, he served the likes of caramelized onions, and red kidney beans, apple smoked chicken with apple cider glaze, and aged steak topped mushrooms and sweet onion relish.





When it came to entertainment, the lineup was headlined by the "Princess of Africa", Yvonne Chaka Chaka, The Soil, Mafikizolo, Dj Sumbody, PH, and Bob.





The La Galleria marquee stays winning when it comes to quality cuisine and beverages on offer. Of course it is no surprise because it is a marquee dedicated to food and drinks.





Mouthwatering steak from La Galleria's marquee.

At R6 500 per person, guests were treated to an all-inclusive VIP experience across all facets of entertainment, quality cuisine, and premium liquor.





The marquee displayed an upmarket mature, luxurious decor.





For starters Chef Theo Chiloane prepared a cheeseboard and seafood.





For the main Chiloane prepared a range of pasta, from meat to vegetarian, and for the meat lovers he also prepared different steaks like the beef fillet.





This year La Galleria partnered with French Champagne, Laurent-Perrier offering infinite bubbly, dedicated Remy Martin cognac and Glenfiddich single malt lounges, a Botanist gin bar, and Cointreau cocktails throughout the day.





Popular marquees such as the Sibaya marquee, which has been hosted by businessman Vivian Reddy over the years, was absent this year. Durban Tourism, which last year took guests up in a hot air balloon, had a simple marquee this year, unlike their dome last year.





While the interior design of the marquees were beautiful, attendance was underwhelming, and made empty chairs look like a new trend.





An all-white backdrop showed off the colourful fashions on display at the Glenlivet JazzTown marquee.





Last year saw an influx of A-listers which included, American television presenter, Zuri Hall, actress Pearl Thusi and Nomzamo Mbatha.





However, this year far fewer celebrities made their way to Durban's premier horse racing event. Media personality and rapper Boity, TV presenter Lerato Kganyago, business woman, Bonang Mathaba and a host of musicians who where performing at various marquees such as Lady Zamar and Holly Rey were in attendance.



