What’s better than tucking into a Durban-style curry in winter?

More than 50 000 international, national and regional visitors will head to Durban for the Vodacom Durban July on Saturday and with R150m said to have been pumped into Durban’s economy when last year’s event was on, you can bet all hands are on deck.

While there’s an endless array of places to visit and food to sample, we sadly could not include them all. If you’re looking for an authentic taste of the city, or have guests you’d like to treat to a memorable experience, these are our suggestions:

Mumbai Meals, Sydenham

From street food, like crisply fried panipuris brimming with savoury, spicy and tart fillings to dosas, and kebabs prepared in a tandoor oven, Mumbai Meals has an extensive menu. The family owned business imports all their spices from India and fresh ingredients are bought daily.

“The main aspect of meal preparation is making the curry pastes. We prepare them every second day and don’t freeze them. This is done to maintain quality and flavour,” says head chef and manager Manik Ramchandani.

Choose from steaming bowls of curry, lamb rogan josh, a succulent lamb stew, or tender chicken in a spiced curry sauce served with naan bread brushed with garlic and butter.

Vegetarians will also be delighted by the variety on offer - try the paneer tikka masala, a marinated cheese served in spiced gravy, and creamy dhal makhani. Chaat menu prices start at R30-R35, main meals from R73 to R250. Call 0312075786.

Jeera at Suncoast Casino

If you’re looking for a taste of delicious Indian food with flair, look no further. Dishes are prepared using the freshest ingredients and the chef’s signature blend of exotic and aromatic spices - jeera, meaning “earthy” and “warm”, reflects this.

From classic to contemporary Indian food with a twist, the menu offers flavourful curries, grills, tandoori dishes, Indian bread, a number of vegetarian options, and truly decadent desserts.

For seafood lovers, try the Millionaires Curry (R245), an absolute feast. If you have a sweet tooth, try their kheer (rice pudding) with coconut cream (R45). From R45 to R245. Call 0313147878.

Gounden’s Restaurant & Take Away in Umbilo

When it comes to generous portion size and authentic and tasty flavours, Goundens is where it’s at.

Satisfy monster curry cravings with mutton, chicken, fish or mince curry or dig into kebabs or chops chutney.

But be sure to also try their bunny chows, that overflow with gravy and come with tangy vinegar chilli, onion and grated carrots. From R49 to R70.

Call 0312055363.

CaneCutters in Glenwood

Also known for their award-winning bunny chows, this Durban-style curry restaurant serves up some of the city’s best and most authentic Indian curries.

Served with rice, roti or in a hollowed-out half loaf of bread, you can pick from a selection of dishes, including butter chicken, roti rolls with curry fillings, Cornish chicken or even trotters and beans.

For dessert, try their deluxe soji served with cream and almonds. R24 to R99. Call 0312011603.

Oriental at Galleria Mall in aManzimtoti and The Workshop in Durban Central

Authentic Durban bunny chows, curries, tandoori platters and veg options galore. Mutton curry is prepared traditionally with Eastern spices and comes with rice and sambals.

For dessert, try the Bombay Crush milkshake with soaked subja seeds and falooda. Meal prices R60 to R220. Call 0319041516.

TSD Ultra Lounge, Bar and Restaurant at Umgeni Business Park

Plump prawns in a rich tomato chutney studded with green chillies and generously ladled into a soft hollowed-out loaf of bread and finished off with sprigs of dhania, this bunny chow goes beyond the mainstream Durban bunny chow. Call 031 579 5235.