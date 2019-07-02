Shisanyamas are fast competing with established restaurants and fast food outlets and the culture has grown so much in the city. Picture supplied

Sizzling meat licked by flames, fluffy pap and spicy chakalaka - shisa nyama is the quintessential South African experience.

Randerees Braai Foods in Sherwood





Savoury wafts of sizzling meat billow from this suburban garden restaurant. Randerees, “the traditional and spit braai specialist”, is halaal and has a menu filled with sausages, wors, loin chops, chicken wings and juicy braaied shish kebabs and chicken boti, all served with roti, lemon wedges and chilli sauce. Order takeaway, or sit down and enjoy food fresh from the coals. Braai packs from R80 to R485 (12 chops, six sausages, five lamb ribs, five chicken wings, six rolls and chips). Call 0312077307.

031 Shisa Nyama, Berea





A chill spot serving mouth-watering local cuisine. Tender meat options range from pork, sausage and steak to liver, ribs and brisket. Portions come with pap, ujeqe (steamed bread) or dumplings with chakalaka. Platters R90 to R350, depending on the meat and size. Call 0312012896.

Cafe Skyzer in Chesterville

Shisanyama from Café Skyzer, winner of last year's Shisanyama Awards PICTURE: Val Adamson

Style, class, taste and ubuntu, with live bands, top-class DJs and quality food make this the perfect setting for your ultimate township experience in Mkhumbane, one of the oldest, most historical and cultural areas of Durban.

From curries to baskets and platters of meat with sides of salads, prices ranging from about R120 to R220.

Call 0713893390.

The Joint Jazz Café

The Joint Jazz Café.

Sausages, marinated chicken and chops braaied to perfection are paired with sides like charred onions, Afroslaw, African spinach with roasted peanuts and delicious green salads.

This restaurant is on the promenade and has picturesque sea views.

Enjoy your shisa nyama with the excellent range of craft beer on tap.

Prices start at R45 for platters and go up to R280. Call 0313320805.