Veganism on the rise as more South Africans opt for meat-free meals. Picture: Pexels To give up meat for a certain number of days or good might seem like a stretch for many, however, findings from South African retail stores Pick n Pay and Checkers show that plant-based eating habits are on the rise. In a statement, Head of Innovation and Trend at Pick n Pay, Nicki Russell said that their research shows more customers are opting for a "flexitarian" diet which incorporates more plant-based options and less meat. “What started as Meatless Monday has since expanded to include more and more days of the week. "We’ve been working really hard to bring customers new and innovative local plant-based offerings to create a one-shop destination for customers wanting to adopt a more plant-based lifestyle. "The new PnP plant-based products will give customers greater variety. We have more on-the-go snacks and fresh plant-based convenience meal options such as our Bean and Corn Bites, as well as more indulgent plant-based items, like our frozen samosas and pies, and vegan chocolates,” said Russell.

Extra Firm Livewell Tofu. Picture: Supplied

He continued: “The new fresh Extra Firm Livewell Tofu and flavoured nut milks, both made by a local small supplier, are also proving very popular with customers.

"The Pick n Pay powered by Kauai Livewell frozen meal range is now also available in stores and includes vegan options such as a mexi veggie bowl, garden cottage pie, hearty veggie bowl and a thai veg curry.

“These simply need to be defrosted, heated and served, making them a prefect no-fuss healthy meal option. We’ve always offered a range from Quorn and Fry’s, but have now added more to our shelves, such as Violife Dairy-Free cheese, Yokos Almond yoghurt, Dolce Vita Dairy free ice cream and organic Pico Chocolate.”

According to BusinessTech, General Manager of Marketing at Checkers, Willie Peters said demand for vegan, plant-based, meat-free and dairy-free options continue to grow.

“Whether a customer is strictly vegan or just cutting down on meat and dairy, we are making sure we meet their needs.

"Google Trends data shows that South Africa is the only African country with a sizeable vegan following. Checkers will always be guided by what its customers want and will continue to expand on its already extensive variety of vegan and or plant-based ingredients, convenience meals, salads and snacks, said Willie Peters.



