To give up meat for a certain number of days or good might seem like a stretch for many, however, findings from South African retail stores Pick n Pay and Checkers show that plant-based eating habits are on the rise.
In a statement, Head of Innovation and Trend at Pick n Pay, Nicki Russell said that their research shows more customers are opting for a "flexitarian" diet which incorporates more plant-based options and less meat.
“What started as Meatless Monday has since expanded to include more and more days of the week.
"We’ve been working really hard to bring customers new and innovative local plant-based offerings to create a one-shop destination for customers wanting to adopt a more plant-based lifestyle.
"The new PnP plant-based products will give customers greater variety. We have more on-the-go snacks and fresh plant-based convenience meal options such as our Bean and Corn Bites, as well as more indulgent plant-based items, like our frozen samosas and pies, and vegan chocolates,” said Russell.