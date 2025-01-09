Veganuary: Skip the meat and dairy to help reduce global warming

Scientists are warning that if we don’t change our eating habits and our addiction to animal products, we won’t be able to avoid dangerous levels of global warming. Meat and dairy farming contribute 14.5% of all greenhouse gas emissions which are causing global warming.

According to the environmental news website health.org, 30% of the planet’s ice-free land and nearly 16% of global freshwater are used for raising livestock. Furthermore, 30% of global grain production is used to feed livestock. With consumption of meat and dairy products expected to increase by 76% and 64%, respectively, by 2050, the burden the industry poses on these resources will only grow further.

By adopting a plant-based diet, the amount of land and water needed to grow our food and the amount of greenhouse gas emissions produced would be reduced by 50%, and food costs could fall by more than 30%. So what are the best options to replace meat and diary products with and what’s best for your health and the planet? Some meat and dairy alternatives still require processing and contribute to global warming.

Processed plant-based foods such as veggie burgers and plant milks offer substantial benefits for anyone wanting to replace meat and dairy. Unprocessed plant-based foods, such as soybeans, peas and beans are best suited for replacing meat and dairy, which could be the answer for our health and the environment, resulting in emissions reductions of between 30-50% over processed legumes. Choosing legumes over meat and milk is not only good for the planet, they improve overall health, contain more nutrients and reduce diet-related diseases like heart disease, stroke, cancer and diabetes.

Both processed and unprocessed plant-based alternatives have a lower environmental impact than meat and milk, as they consume less land and water to make. Fermented foods such as Tempeh, a traditional Indonesian food made from fermented soybeans, and Tofu, which is made from soymilk curds both retain much of the nutritional properties of the soybeans without much processing or additives. These are both relatively low cost, which are more accessible than other meat alternatives.