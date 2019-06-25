Baked zucchini zaatar crisps with Greek yoghurt dip recipe. Picture from Instagram

It’s always chip and dip season in my heart. I can’t get enough of tortilla chips with a mound of guacamole, and would never say no to pita chips and hummus or some classic potato chips with classic 1000 islands sauce.. That being said, I don’t love that heavy, bloated feeling that often comes after one too many trips to the chip bowl. On the surface, home made veggie chips seem like a schlep. All the peeling, slicing, oiling, baking, and flipping just seemed too intimidating and time-consuming. Why wouldn’t I just go to a store and pick up a bag of veggie chips instead?

I’ve done a lot of experimenting with these veggie chips to achieve a crisp chip-like texture and can assure you that they are delicious! They definitely stand up to any gourmet store-bought variety for a fraction of the cost. And have I mentioned they are also healthy?



There are two types of veggie chips – chips made from leafy greens and chips made from root vegetables. They differ not only in terms of flavour, but also texture. Veggie chips from leafy greens are thin, crispy, and light as air.

They still have a bit of a “green” flavour to them, but mostly they taste salty. Veggie chips from root vegetables are much more substantial, crunchy, and very close to regular potato chips in terms of texture. A root vegetable chip is subtly sweet, but similar to the leafy greens



So, here’s a range of veggie chips that you can make at home, slather with dip, or eat on their own. They’re basically as good as the real thing, I promise.

Kale chips are all the rage for the healthy-minded of all sorts. And for good reason. They have all the fibre, and most of the vitamins, of raw kale, but in wonderfully crispy form, perfect for snacking. Picture from Instagram.

Kale

Salads, side dishes, and smoothies, but no kale is making an appearance in my chip bowl? Kale can make for a killer oven-baked chip, turning crisp and lightly golden in the oven. You have the option of snacking on plain kale chips, but feel free to sprinkle on other toppings (like nutritional yeast and a hit of garlic salt).

Ingredients



1 bunch kale

Parchment paper or cooking spray

½ teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon olive oil

Method



Preheat oven to 180°C. Line two baking trays with wax paper or spray with cooking spray. Rinse the kale and pat it dry. Remove and discard the thick centre ribs and stems from each leaf then tear or cut leaves into small bite-size pieces. Place the kale in a large bowl, drizzle over olive oil, and sprinkle with garlic powder and salt. Massage leaves slightly to soften and coat with oil and seasonings, then arrange the kale in a single layer on the prepared baking trays and bake for approximately 12-15 minutes or until the leaves are crisp and slightly browned.





The difference between sweet potato fries and regular fries is that sweet potato fries need a little toss in cornstarch to help crisp up. It creates a super thin layer of coating that the heat can grab ahold of and crisp up. Picture from Instagram.

Sweet Potato

Sweet and hearty with a beautiful bright orange hue, sweet potato chips are always a favourite in a store-bought bag of veggie chips. So, why not make a batch of your own, and without the deep fryer? These are a snap to prepare and they’re served best plain, by the handful.

Ingredients



2 sweet potatoes

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/2 teaspoon salt

Method



Place a rack in the centre of your oven, then preheat to 120°C. Rinse the potatoes and pat them dry with paper towels. Using a very sharp knife or a mandolin to slice the potatoes as thin as possible. Place potato slices in a large bowl and toss with olive oil. Sprinkle over kosher salt, then arrange in a single layer on a baking sheet. Bake until crisp and golden, flipping halfway, about 2 hours total. Once brown, remove from oven, and set aside for 10 minutes to crisp up.

Sea salt beet fries fries with garlic cashew cream dipping sauce. Picture from Instagram.

Beetroot

I love experimenting with this bright red, earthy vegetable. No longer are beets a purely boiled vegetable. In fact, they make terrifically crisp chips that maintain a bit of sweetness.

Ingredients

1 kg large beets, peeled

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/2 teaspoon salt

Method



Preheat oven to 150°C and line 2–3 baking trays with wax paper. Slice the beets as thin as possible. Add slices to a large bowl and toss to coat completely with olive oil. Sprinkle over salt and toss again. Bake until crisp, rotating halfway through, 25-30 minutes total. Use a paper towel to remove any excess oil and top with additional salt, if desired.

These oven-baked Zucchini Fries are low-carb, paleo-friendly, flavorful, and the perfect side dish to accompany any meal! Picture from Instagram.

Zucchini

Zucchini turns crisp and golden when baked, and I can’t get enough of their smoky-sweet flavour. Make sure to keep an eye on these to make sure they don’t burn!

Ingredients



1 large zucchini

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/2 teaspoon salt

Instructions



Preheat oven to 105°C and line 2–3 baking trays with wax paper. Slice zucchini as thinly as possible. Add slices to a large bowl and toss to coat with olive oil. Sprinkle over salt and toss again. T Then, spread zucchini on a baking tray, arranging in a single layer. Bake until lightly browned and crisp for 1 hour 45 minutes.

Banana chips can be covered with sugar or honey and have a sweet taste, or they can be fried in oil and spices and have a salty or spicy taste. Picture from Instagram.

Banana

It’s not fair that veggies should get to have all the fun. Sliced thinly and baked until crisp, banana chips make for a delicious home-made sweet treat that won’t have you feeling like you just wolfed down a piece of chocolate cake.

Ingredients



2 to 3 ripe bananas

Lemon juice

Cinnamon (optional)

1/2 teaspoon salt (optional)

Method

