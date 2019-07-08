It doesn't really matter the weather or season, when it's wine time it's fine time. Pic: Bakkes Images

After the harvest in the first half of the year, Western Cape wine farms are the perfect place to spend a lazy day.



Local and international visitors shouldn't shun a visit to the vineyards on a winter's day as there's much to discover.





Even if it’s your first wine tour or visit to an estate you’ll soon realise the outing is what you make of it.





Depending on what you want, there are a myriad options for you to choose from to pair with your wine. Chocolate tastings are a great place to start, as is an MCC tasting.





Many wine estates also offer reduced rates and discounts during winter due to the lull in visitor numbers.





These wine estates and experiences is a great start to uncorking the fun.





Truffles





Anthonij Rupert Wyne in Franschhoek is the first wine estate in SA to cultivate and produce black Perigord truffles.It’s grown at their Altima Estate near Villiersdorp





Anthonij Rupert Estate also has Truffle Lunches. These four-course, truffle inspired lunches are available every Friday and Saturday until July 20. Each luncheon is kept to a maximum of 10 people.





The estate can be contacted to arrange a tour and truffle hunting experience at Altima.





A select range of estate-produced truffle products - including infused butter and truffle salt - is available for sale at the Terra del Capo Tasting Room — subject to availability.





For enquiries and reservations contact 021 874 9041.





Umami tasting





Also consider the Umami Tasting at The Bistro at Grande Provence in Franschhoek.





Umami, a savoury taste considered the fifth basic taste after sweet, sour, salty and bitter, melds beautifully with the estate’s wines.





The Umami wine tasting pairs three wines with savoury morsels.





Guests can look forward to Grande Provence Sauvignon Blanc; the Grande Provence Shiraz, with its well-integrated oak and soft tannins; and the Angels Tears Muscato Chenin Blanc, adding a sweet sensation to the mix with upfront notes of honey infused with spices and tropical flavours.





To book call 021 876 8600 or email [email protected]





Spice route





This is a wine estate with a difference. There are different artisan spaces so you can enjoy anything from chocolate making and beer brewing, to wine tasting, distilling and a taste from all corners of the world.





Restaurants at the Spice Route include Barley & Biltong, La Grapperia and Jewell’s Restaurant. There are dozens of artisans to browse so you won’t go hungry or get bored.





The Spice Route is on Suid Agter Paarl Road, Paarl. Call 021 863 5200 or [email protected]





Musical wine tasting





Black Elephant Vinters don’t do ordinary and this tasting is proof of that.





They offer a music & wine pairing that is described as a “novel approach to enhance the experience of the wine tasting process by utilising not only the senses of taste, touch, smell, and sight is what distinguishes Black Elephant Vintners from the others.”

The playlist is available online andis an eclectic and varied mix of tunes.





Music and Wine Pairings at Black Elephant Vintners are held at the farm – 40a Uitkyk Street, Franschhoek on most Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 11am. (subject to variation). Contact 021 8762903.



