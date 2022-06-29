Victoria Beckham’s eating habits slammed as odd by top Spanish chef

Victoria Beckham’s eating habits are being slammed as odd by one of Spain’s top chefs. Triple Michelin star cook Dani Garcia, 46, says the former Spice Girl refused to eat anything except vegetables when he catered for her at a celebrity wedding.

He also slammed her “complicated” dinner demands for forcing him to change the entire menu while he was working to deliver a feast for Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos Garcia, 36, and his model and his TV presenter wife Pilar Rubio, 44, in Spain in 2019. Málaga’s first chef to have three Michelin stars told Spanish show “El Hormiguero” on Monday night: “It was very strange. Victoria Beckham changed the whole menu. “It was very sad because when you make such an effort, not just me and my team but the bride and groom and everyone else to create a unique menu.

“Hers was totally different and just based around vegetables. And then there were some odd things that I’ve never seen in my life. “She had coconut water, all the time, a bowl of mints and then on the other side hydroalcoholic gel which is very famous now but back then wasn’t because the Covid pandemic hadn't started. “It was complicated giving Victoria her menu that night.”

It comes after mom-of-four Beckham’s husband David Beckham, 47, said she has eaten the same meal every day for 25 years.

The ex-footballer added the singer-turned-fashion designer only ever has grilled fish and steamed vegetables – admitting the one time she did try something else was “one of his favourite evenings”. He told the “River Café Table 4” podcast: “I get quite emotional about food and wine, when I’m eating something great I want everyone to try it. “Unfortunately I’m married to someone that has eaten the same thing for the last 25 years.

