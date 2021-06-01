WATCH: 3 hacks for curbing your late-night cravings

For some of us, when we cannot sleep or when we are feeling nervous and anxious, those late-night snacks can act as our late-night companions.

And they do a great job of curbing our night-time woes, especially when we need something instantly to fill the void.

But did you know that it takes roughly three hours (or even longer) for our food to digest because our digestive system has to break everything down?

Not only that, but getting into the habit of eating late can lead to a whole list of other bad side effects such as interrupted sleep, digestive issues, bloating, heartburn, and the dreaded weight gain.

Luckily, there are a few easy yet painless tips that will save you from these side effects. Celebrity dietician and Nmami Life founder and chief executive, Nmami Agarwal took to Instagram to share her hacks for curbing your late-night cravings.

In the clip, Agarwal talks about the causes which lead one to snack late at night. She also explains how one can be mindful and easily come out of unhealthy eating habits.

Make sure you eat enough calories throughout the day. When you skip meals or when you under-eat, your body starts craving those calories at night.

Reduce the time between dinner and bedtime. Ideally two to three hours works; however, if it's longer, your body starts craving for food.

Eat nutrient-dense snacks. There is no harm in snacking. Just make sure you are mindful and eat only nutrient-dense food.

Agarwal said that it is okay to have a snack. However, it is very important that when snacking, you should opt for foods with high fibre and protein content.

Last week, we consulted expert sources to find three of the best healthy midnight snacks that, honestly, we would eat any time of day. Here are the recipes.