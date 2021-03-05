WATCH: 3-year-old cook earns TikTok fame for his mad skills

A three-year-old cook has earned hundreds of thousands of TikTok followers for his cute tutorial cooking videos.

Ilirian Kameraj has over 3 million followers on the video-sharing app and has been baking and cooking for two years.

When the pandemic hit, his mom turned his meal preparations right into a TikTok cooking presentation, sharing a lot of lovable videos of Ilirian wearing a chef’s hat, making all the pieces from roast chicken to beef Wellington, spaghetti and meatballs, pizza, pumpkin pie, steak and potatoes, and egg frittatas.

In one video, you see him crack an egg (only for the yolk to wind up on the counter), pour batter on his hands, and mix a bowl as flour flies everywhere. But, at least Ilirian did not put it in his hair this time like he did in another hilarious video clip.

He has tried out several of British chef Gordon Ramsay’s recipes and seemed to be having fun yelling instructions at the camera. Ramsay has been tagged in several of Ilirian’s videos, with the youngster hoping to catch his attention, and maybe even earn a re-post on the cooking pro’s own account.