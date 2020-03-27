WATCH: 4 food tips to survive lockdown from 'Carte Blanche' host MacFarlane Moleli

As South Africa’s 21-day lockdown officially kicked off on Friday, M-Net's investigative current affairs show "Carte Blanche"'s host Macfarlane Moleli shared some important tips on how to preserve vegetables over the 21 day lockdown period.

Ahead of the 21-day national lockdown, supermarkets were flooded with people stocking up bulks essentials including vegetables.

Now that the shopping is done and the lockdown has officially begun, what do you do with a bag of spinach or cabbage that has the potential to go bad in a few days?





Worry not, uncle Mac shared the following important tips on his on Twitter, he wrote: “Cut, slice, dice and refrigerate, stay healthy and always sanitize! We will get through this guys…”

Cut, slice, dice and refrigerate, stay healthy and always sanitize! We will get through this guy's. Up next will be some books that we can read to get us through this Pandemic! #carteblanche #TvAvengers https://t.co/RjUHoxUjeD — Macfarlane Moleli (@macmoleli) March 26, 2020

