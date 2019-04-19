WATCH: 5 Food shows to binge on this Easter

Foodie shows have been around forever. We just can’t seem to get enough of them. They often offer much more than the ingredients.

They include a look at different cultures, lives, and landscapes.Netflix has the perfect selection of food shows cooked to perfection for your binging delight.

We’ve sifted our way through the thousands of titles to fill your appetite, and baked up our top 5 to watch this Easter.

1. Testing The Menu

Seasons Available: 1

Japanese inspired chef Nic Watt creates, then tweaks, recipes for his New Zealand restaurant by asking ordinary people on the street to give them the taste test.

Nic shows viewers how to unlock no-fuss flavors with simple ingredients.

2. Rotten

Seasons Available: 1

This is a very different kind of food show but deserves to be included.

It’s a definite departure from everything on the list. Brought to you by the folks behind Anthony Bourdain’s No Reservations, it’s a true-crime series for the foodie, traveling deep into the heart of the food supply chain to reveal unsavory truths and expose hidden forces that shape what we eat.

3. The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass

Seasons Available: 3

Hosts of The Great British Baking Show Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood leave the tent and go into the kitchen to put their professional spin on things you’ve seen in the show.

They demonstrate techniques and cook several of the challenges that they previously assigned to contestants during the competition, including English muffins, breadsticks, angel food cake, and more.

4. Nailed It

Seasons Available: 2

This surprise break-out hit is sort of based on the “Pinterest fail.” Comic Nicole Byer and renowned pastry chef Jacques Torres host this fun show where less than successful home cooks are tasked with recreating edible masterpieces.

The atmosphere is always entertaining and it’s very amusing.

5. Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee

Seasons Available: 4

This morsel-sized show combines the coolest of cars with the funniest of people and the tastiest of bites.

Host Jerry Seinfeld picks up his guests in vintage cars and chats with them as they journey to coffee houses, restaurants, and diners. More about the conversation than the calories, it really is the best of fun and highly bingeable.

Formerly on Crackle, all of the previous episodes are available with brand new Netflix episodes sprinkled in.