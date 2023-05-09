WATCH: A chef made a R36 000 pizza for a ‘celeb’ and it’s ‘so extra for no reason’

Pizza is arguably one of the most loved foods in the world. After a long day at work, a slice or two of pizza can never go wrong. Agree? Now, what if we tell you that a chef has prepared a $2 000 (R36 000) pizza for a celebrity client? Yes, you read that right.

Taking to her Instagram account, Brooke Baevsky aka Chef Bae has shared a unique request for a pizza costing more than most people's living expenses – and people are gobsmacked. The footage shows Baevsky shopping for the pizza ingredients. This included a range of organic produce, almonds, gluten-free flour blends, and waters, among many more unconventional pizza ingredients. Her total at the store comes to around $1000 (R18K). Well, that is not all. For the pizza, she also shipped some organic manuka honey from New Zealand as well as some caviar. She added that she used vegan pesto, which contains 24-carat gold flakes, for the toppings.

"Lastly, I make an organic date and fig balsamic reduction and then top the pizza with even more 24-karat gold flakes," she explained, before making a home-made ranch made from dairy-free cashew ranch and caviar. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chef Bae (@chefbae) The viral video has since racked up over four million views, along with thousands of comments from users believing the celebrity request to be "out of touch with reality." "This pizza makes me want to tax the rich," one person wrote.