WATCH: A chicken and cheese toasted sandwich worth R700? ‘That's daylight robbery!’

I am a sucker for a good grilled cheese sandwich. Seriously, it is one of my favourite comfort foods of all time. The addition of chicken makes it more satisfying, and the melted cheese really makes it feel gourmet. While it is no basic sandwich, it is definitely one I keep coming back to time and again. But one thing I will never do is to spend anything above R60 for a two-slice of any sandwich.

Why do I say this? A video of a woman who goes by the name @noorulaiin on Instagram just paid over R700 for a chicken and cheese toasted sandwich at Dubai’s Carnival by Trèsind. The story is doing the rounds on the internet. I understand that the sandwich was served at a Michelin Star restaurant but it is still overpriced and other social media think the same. In the video, a server comes to her with a chicken tikka filling sandwiched between two pieces of white bread. Then, he takes out a heavy and hot iron and presses it down on the sandwich to make it crisp. This sandwich is served with some masala fries.

“Michelin Star Pressed Chicken Cheese Toast. Something different from what I usually post. I knew this would be prepared live, but this isn't what I was expecting! The waiter told me that is how people toast their sandwiches in hostels as it is quick and efficient,” wrote @noorulaiin. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Noor | Food & Lifestyle Blog • Reels Marketer (@noorulaiin) Many people were shocked by the price. “That doesn’t look worth more than 15 dirhams (R70),” wrote one user.

