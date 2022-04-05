WATCH: African tribal men leave people in stitches after trying pizza for the first time

It is always nice to watch videos of people trying new cuisine and food from around the world because often their reactions are hilarious. Food that is really popular in some parts of the world may not be readily available in other countries.

Surprisingly, even though pizza is really popular all over the world, there are still people in some parts of the world who haven’t ever tried the Italian delicacy. A video is going viral on social media currently showing a group of African tribal men try pizza for the first time. The men decided to record their first-time experience of eating the Italian dish and the moments they captured are hilarious. Seeing their reactions, you too will not be able to control your laughter.

Posted on Instagram and on YouTube under the name Maasaiboys, the video has received over 22 000 views. In the video, one man can be seen struggling to cut a pizza slice and takes the whole pizza and tries to eat it. Another member of the group noted that "the pizza is good". View this post on Instagram A post shared by @maasaiboys “In today's video, we ate Pizza for the first time. We were visiting a bigger city where we found a pizza restaurant and after we heard about this famous food we had to try it out. Next up, we will be back in the bush where crazy stories are waiting for you. We have big things planned so help us make them possible by subscribing,” wrote Kanaya, who runs the platforms. According to their YouTube bio, the men are from the Maasai tribe living in Tanzania. Kanaya says that in the last two years they had learnt a lot about new technologies as well as the Internet, so they created the channel to show the world their culture and bring smiles to people’s faces.

