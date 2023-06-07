WATCH: ‘Am I entitled or was this messed up?’ Mom asks after her kid is denied cake from a birthday party

A child’s birthday party became the subject of the latest heated internet debate after a mother shared her disappointment that her kid was denied cake. Detailing the incident, TikToker @katstickler took to the video-sharing app to vent.

In the 1-minute long video, @katstickler said she and her daughter were playing in the park recently, with the other people in the vicinity being a group of kids gathered for a birthday party. “I’m gonna mom shame. The only people I’ve ever mom shamed are myself and my own mother but one other mom is gonna be added to the list because what the. This is the question? Am I entitled or was this messed up? Two hours ago literally right now, MK and I were at the park in my neighbourhood and it was us and this birthday group right? These kids are having a birthday party and MK’s playing with them for like, what, half an hour? They’re making friends. It was nice, it was actually very cute,” she said. “Time to sing ‘Happy Birthday’. MK goes over - she’s one of the group right now, alright? They’re welcoming her with open arms, or so I thought.”

The mom said she saw her daughter headed where the birthday cake was being handed out, and moved in that direction herself just to make sure - “as a formality” - that it was okay her kid was grabbing a piece of the cake. But before she reached them, she said the mother of the birthday kid intervened. “The mother takes the plate away from MK and gets down to her level, saying, ‘You cannot eat this cake, okay? This is not your birthday party. These are not your friends. Where’s your mother?’” she recounted. @katstickler No cake for me thanks, I’m full…of rage👹 ♬ original sound - Kat Opinions on this incident were pretty heated.

One user wrote: “I would have thrown hands… Dear God.” A second user wrote: “I’d say that it is definitely a learning moment for your little one. Everyone in the world isn’t nice. Sometimes we expect the same level and kindness.” A third commented: “That’s so mean! If they were all playing happily together and it’s a big cake why not share?! How dare she say that to MK she’s so tiny.”