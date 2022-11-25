WATCH: Bathong! Haribo gifts man bags of sweets in exchange for returning $4.7m cheque

When 38-year-old Anouar (last name unknown) picked up a piece of paper in a train station in Frankfurt, Germany, only to discover it was a cheque for $4.7 million (about R80m), he must have thought he was in luck. Instead of trying to cash it in, he decided to return it to the original owner, probably thinking he would be greatly rewarded for his kind deed.

One couldn’t fault him for wondering how much cash sweet company Haribo would give him for returning the cheque worth millions of dollars. The German confectionery company was owned by billionaire Hans Riegel who was worth nearly $3-billion when he died in 2013, according to Forbes. Unfortunately for Anouar, things didn’t pan out exactly as he thought.

He told the German news outlet Bild that he contacted the company and they told him to destroy the cheque, and then send them a picture of proof.

Once he had emailed them the proof, Haribo allegedly sent him a package of just six bags of sweets as a reward. "I thought that was a bit cheap," he told the newspaper. When Fox Business contacted the sweet company for comment, a spokesperson said they were "very glad that Mr Anouar got in touch."

