WATCH: Bizarre food combination of chocolate and strawberry samoosas leaves social media divided

Fusion food and culinary experiments continue to trend on social media. However, some experiments tend to confuse people, who are puzzled as to how the dish ever came into existence in the first place. In one such example, social media users were left bewildered after a video of ‘chocolate and strawberry samoosas’ surfaced on the internet.

Last week, entrepreneur Harsh Goenka shared the video on his Twitter page, captioning it as “Seeing the lollipop idli circulating in social media was ok, but this one,” ending his post with emojis of horrified faces. As Goenka shared this weird combo of our favourite street food, it has now made everyone cringe. In the 18 second clip, it can be seen that a man is unboxing different varieties of our favourite snack. At first, it can be seen that the man shows chocolate samoosas, as the samoosa is fully dipped in chocolate which is all sticky. Next, he unboxes another box of strawberry samoosas. Similar to the chocolate samoosas, it was also dipped fully in strawberry cream.

And further, he was seen breaking another samoosa into two pieces as he shows the filling of the samoosa, which was a strawberry jam filling. And lastly, in the video, the man can be seen unboxing another flavour of samoosa which was a flavour of tandoori paneer stuffed inside the samoosa. Seeing the lollipop idli circulating in social media was ok, but this one 😱😱! pic.twitter.com/aKArtGMLyb — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) October 1, 2021 Since being shared, the post received over 25 000 views and many replies. "There should be a law against such fusion food," wrote one user.