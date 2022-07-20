WATCH: Black cheese on pizza? Social media left with mixed emotions after the dish goes viral

When I woke up this morning, I found something unusual on the internet. A video of black cheese used in pizza is doing the rounds. Pizza is a dish that has undergone various kinds of changes and experiments over the years.

From pineapple to kiwi as toppings, there are various pictures and videos online that show different versions of the dish. There is now the latest inclusion to the list and it is pizza prepared with cheese of a black colour. The video, which has created a huge buzz on the internet, shows that it is not only the cheese that is black in colour, but also the base.

The dish is prepared by a café located in Mumbai’s Andheri called Pizza By Engineers and is approved by the FDA. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raj Patel | Food Blogger (@the__bearded__foodie) The video opens with a person picking up a slice of pizza, which has melting liquid black cheese from all sides. The videos have sparked a debate on the internet and have received mixed responses from users.

Another video explained that the dish is called Black Hole Pizza and it is priced at Rs.445 (R95). The video also shows the pizza crust is black in colour. A text insert on the video explains that the colour is natural and no artificial substance is used. While many expressed their wish to try this pizza, a few thought that it does not look edible.

