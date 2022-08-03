WATCH: Breyani lovers disturbed after dishes seen floating away in floods in viral video

Breyani is a dish that almost every foodie enjoys. Its distinct flavour has left many a taste bud craving for more. One country with a reputation for serving up some of the most delectable breyani is India and a recent video from one of its cities - Hyderabad - has saddened the hearts of foodies on the internet.

The city’s been hit by incessant rains for the last couple of days and amidst the chaos, the waterlogged streets of the city have left breyani enthusiasts in a state of disappointment. In one of the flooded streets of the city, someone captured two breyani utensils floating away. The utensils appear to have been taken in front of a local establishment called Adiba Hotel in Hyderabad. A black vessel and a brown pot are being swayed away from the establishment by the floodwaters

The video was posted on Twitter with the caption: “Someone may be very disappointed not to get their ordered biryani”. Somebody is going to be unhappy for not getting his biryani order.#Hyderabad #HyderabadRains pic.twitter.com/OPdXsjSoKs — Ibn Crowley (@IbnFaraybi) July 28, 2022 Shared by @IbnFaraybi, the viral video has garnered over one million views, over four hundred likes, and ninety retweets. Imagine a foodie seeing food getting wasted - heartbreaking!

But many retained their sense of humour cracking jokes that will make you laugh out loud. Several users expressed their displeasure but others started joking. Some called it 'Liquid Biryani', while others asked, "Is this the new way of home delivery?"