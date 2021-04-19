WATCH: Bride gives waitress R1.4K tip for spilling gravy on mother-in-law

A British waitress was stunned to receive a $100 tip (R1 400) after spilling food over the mother-in-law of the bride – a generous gratuity that came from the bride herself. Chloe, who posts on TikTok as @Chloe_Beee, briefly worked as a silver service waitress catering weddings and other highbrow events across the UK. In a viral video that has racked up millions of views since it was uploaded, Chloe explained how she only "very very briefly" worked as a waitress as her dyspraxia means she's "very clumsy and always dropping things". During the only wedding she ever worked at, she described the heart-stopping moment she spilled an entire gravy boat down the front of the groom's mum's dress. Chloe said: "Obviously, it was hot and it was everywhere - it didn't burn her, thank God. But she had to go and get changed at home – luckily, they were all local."

She was distraught over the incident and started to convince herself that she'd "ruined" the couple's wedding. While Chloe was crying over the mishap, she said: "The bride came over to me and shook my hand and thanked me. And she said, 'my mother-in-law should not have been wearing white to my wedding’.“

And if that was not enough, she claims the bride gave her a generous tip and the pair always stop for a chat when they cross paths around the local area.

TikTokers thought the whole thing sounded like a happy accident.

One user wrote: "Are you sure the tip came after the 'accident' and not before??"

Another user wrote: "The universe put you in the right place to answer the bride's wish."

A third user wrote: "Shows karma is REAL!"