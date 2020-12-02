WATCH: Brilliant hack or crazy whack? Chef cooks all his food using just hotel room appliances

TikTok popularised a wide variety of trends, from pranks, jokes, dance challenges and cooking tips. Throughout 2020 social media users have shared clever cooking hacks online. TikTok has been the most popular app where people offered simple techniques for making things like next-level whipped coffee and making full-on meals in a few easy steps. And if you thought that was enough, a British chef who was forced to quarantine in Canada has recently divided social media after he cooked his food using the hotel room appliances. Jago Randles created his isolation kitchen videos from Gec Granville Suites Hotel in Vancouver.

Randles has made bacon cheeseburgers, a toasted Nutella and banana sandwich, and kebab wraps with hummus.

He uses baking paper on the iron, to avoid getting it dirty, and makes the most of the coffee pot to cook liquids and steam vegetables in the coffee maker.

Some users were not impressed with Randles's tricks while some praised him for being a forward thinker.

One user wrote: "I've seen hot dogs done in the kettle but this is next level hotel camping."

Another user added: "Man’s out here cooking with an iron, eating better than I do.”

Another wrote: "Finally proof I can show my husband why we don't use coffee makers in hotels."

Below are other coolest TikTok food hacks that will make your life so much easier.

Stripping herbs off their stems

The hack was posted by user anet_shevchenko and it is definitely worth giving it a try as it looks easy and hassle-free.

The woman takes a few sprigs of parsley and puts the stem into a hole of a box grater and pulls it through from the inside.

Amazingly, all the leaves were perfectly separated from the stem.

Preventing kitchen food spills

User Andrew Gatt shared this trick on how to avoid kitchen spills while pouring liquids from a bowl to a pan or vice versa, using scrambled eggs.

The video shows Gatt tipping the eggs from a bowl into the pan; he then tilts the bowl back and points out the leftover egg spilling over the lip, which would continue to drip down the side of the bowl and onto the counter.

Cooking steak using a toaster

Earlier this month, @Itsmeju1iette horrified social media users with her unconventional way of cooking steak.

The video begins with two cuts showing the steak being placed in a toaster.

She then later appears to pull out the cooked pieces of steak from the toaster.

I am not sure how long she leaves the steaks in there to “cook”, but after she pulls them out she covers them with steak sauce.