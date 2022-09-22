WATCH: Butter boards are the new food trend dominating TikTok

If you have been lurking within the world of food TikTok recently, then you may have seen the butter board phenomenon. And, if you have not or you are just as confused as we were when this first graced our screens – let us explain.

Butter boards are everywhere at the moment – offering an alternative take on the likes of cheese and charcuterie boards. As the name suggests, it involves a board of softened butter – perfect for dipping bread into – sprinkled with accompaniments of your choosing. Last week, after food influencer Justine Doiron posted on TikTok introducing the concept, it quickly became popular. Doiron credited Chef Joshua McFadden with the idea, initially featured in McFadden’s 2017 book “Six Seasons”.

“Have you heard of a butter board? This is what one looks like. I want to make them the next charcuterie board,” Doiron said. She spread butter on a cheese board. Then she added salt, lemon zest, herbs, edible flowers, coriander, and honey and served the spread with warm rustic bread. To eat, just dip the bread in and enjoy. “It just feels really communal. I love it,” Doiron exclaimed.

@justine_snacks I like this one idk I’m in a silly goofy butter mood ♬ original sound - speed songs The yummy concept racked up over seven million views on the video-sharing app. People on TikTok have been sharing their different combinations – so there is something for everyone. Not to mention, they look incredibly impressive and appetising – especially with edible flowers sprinkled on top. One user wrote: “Serving a bunch of people? I was excited about making one for myself”.

