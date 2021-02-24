WATCH: Cardi B has her Mzansi fans in disbelief while drooling over mogodu

Multi-award winning American rapper Cardi B has proved once again why she is the coolest. The former reality star, who is fond of African culture, shared a video of herself ready to indulge in cow tripe. While known by different names in various parts of the content, in South Africa, it is called mogodu. Mogodu is the insides of a cow, and when mixed with intestines, it is called mala mogodu (meaning intestines and tripe). It is no surprise that the WAP hitmaker enjoys mogodu and even introduced her father to it.

Who likes this besides me ? I got it my from my dad . pic.twitter.com/lTqTgjFZqT — iamcardib (@iamcardib) February 24, 2021

In 2019 she shared a video of herself eating chicken feet, one of South Africa’s most loved traditional foods.

If you would like to try this dish at home, here’s what you will need:

2kg of tripe

1 tea spoon of salt and 1 teaspoon of pepper

1 onion

2 table spoons of mixed spices

Method

Thoroughly rinse the tripe and make sure all the dirt is gone.

Put it in a big pot with water and allow it to boil for at least four hours.

You constantly have to check it by poking with a fork if it’s soft.

Chop the onion and put it in the pot.

Add spices, salt and pepper for taste.

Eat it while it is still hot. It is best served with steam bread or samp.

In most townships, Mondays are reserved for "Mogodu Monday" where local restaurants serve mogodu on their special menu.

Some of her fans suggested that she’s from Soweto, while others asked what the dish was.

I feel like Cardi b is South African and she's from Soweto https://t.co/wGnr7LCvra — Becca (@Thobash_M) February 24, 2021

