WATCH: Chef Lentswe Bhengu’s funeral service

South African chef and cookbook author Lentswe Bhengu’s funeral service is currently under way at eManzimtoti Civic Centre.
Bhengu died on March 1 at Sandton Medi-Clinic after suffering a short illness. He was 37.
“It is with great sadness that we acknowledge the untimely passing of our beloved son and brother Lentswe Bhengu-Mafoko, fondly known to the media and his culinary family as Chef Lentswe.
“Lentswe had the misfortune of suffering a short illness and succumbed last night, 28th of February 2023 at Sandton Medi-Clinic.
“The Mafoko and Bhengu families welcome your prayers and request some time to privately mourn the passing of our beloved son,” the family said in a statement.
A live-stream link has also been shared for those who will not be able to attend.
The Durban chef has had a big influence on the South African culinary industry over the years. Bhengu had been cooking since he was eight-years-old, following his mother around the kitchen.
In 2010, he exchanged his suit and tie for a chef jacket when he enrolled at the prestigious Culinary Academy in the Cape Winelands.
After graduating, Bhengu quickly made a name for himself on the culinary scene, whipping up memorable creations in the kitchens of some of the finest restaurants.
Pretty soon, his talent and passion for cooking opened new doors, one of which saw him embark on a journey to uncover the different tastes of Africa.
Bhengu was a food festival, event and expo regular and has had some of his work commissioned abroad.