WATCH: Chef Lentswe Bhengu’s funeral service

South African chef and cookbook author Lentswe Bhengu’s funeral service is currently under way at eManzimtoti Civic Centre. Bhengu died on March 1 at Sandton Medi-Clinic after suffering a short illness. He was 37.

“It is with great sadness that we acknowledge the untimely passing of our beloved son and brother Lentswe Bhengu-Mafoko, fondly known to the media and his culinary family as Chef Lentswe. “Lentswe had the misfortune of suffering a short illness and succumbed last night, 28th of February 2023 at Sandton Medi-Clinic. “The Mafoko and Bhengu families welcome your prayers and request some time to privately mourn the passing of our beloved son,” the family said in a statement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lentswe Bhengu (@iam_lentswe) A live-stream link has also been shared for those who will not be able to attend. The Durban chef has had a big influence on the South African culinary industry over the years. Bhengu had been cooking since he was eight-years-old, following his mother around the kitchen. In 2010, he exchanged his suit and tie for a chef jacket when he enrolled at the prestigious Culinary Academy in the Cape Winelands.