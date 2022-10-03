WATCH: Chef shares ‘foolproof' way to make restaurant-quality poached eggs

As far as breakfast goes, it does not get much better than a perfectly cooked egg on toast alongside an ice-cold juice or a hot cup of coffee. But making the perfect egg, with the perfect yolk, can be a challenge for many people, who keep wondering what cooking method is best to achieve this.

Story continues below Advertisement

Now a chef has taken to TikTok to reveal how she makes perfect poached eggs. Kelly Scott claims the method works every time – and all you need is a kitchen utensil you probably already own. Scott shared a video in which she broke her egg into a sieve, which allowed the loose white to fall through and kept the firm white around the yolk. This means that when you cook it, you will not get excess white streaks in the water.

She said: "I used to have to poach hundreds of eggs for breakfast service, and this is a foolproof way to make the perfect poached egg. You can do this with multiple eggs at once and it still works." After using the sieve, Scott – who posts under the user name @kellyscleankitchen – then heats her water to 80 degrees Celsius and swirls the water with a spoon before dropping the egg inside. Next, she swirls the water again to shape the egg and cooks it for two to three minutes. #poachedegg #cooking101 #cooktok #breakfast #brunch ♬ Music For a Sushi Restaurant - Harry Styles @kellyscleankitchen Foolproof way to poach eggs #eggs Some followers thanked her for finally helping them poach an egg.

Story continues below Advertisement

One wrote: "This inspired me to make poached eggs as soon as I saw it. I literally never made them myself before, and it actually worked really well!" Another wrote: "I have tried so many different methods for poaching eggs, and this one finally worked for me!" Another said: "I tried this, and it came out really well! Thanks!"