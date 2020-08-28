WATCH: Chrissy Teigen’s egg tutorial sparks debate on Twitter

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Eggs are known to be an excellent and essential part of breakfast. They are easy to prepare, delicious, and also nutritious. Let us not forget their versatility - from omelette and poached eggs to eggs Benedict, there seems to be something for everyone to enjoy. This week, model, foodie, cookbook author, and television host Chrissy Teigen stirred up a debate on Twitter while demonstrating her technique for "perfect" eggs. “Perfect sunny eggs tutorial!” reads the caption of her post. The video shows Teigen preparing the dish step-by-step whilst giving a voiceover for her actions.

“First, take a ramekin and two eggs. Crack them into the ramekin. Ta-da!” she says. Teigen continues to explain, “With the pan heating on medium heat, do a thin layer of oil”.

perfect sunny eggs tutorial! pic.twitter.com/4weEQoxn93 — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 25, 2020

Her followers flooded the post with comments arguing over what cooking fat should be used to fry them: oil or butter? Twitter users were shocked that she did not cook the eggs in butter.

One user wrote: “I can’t be the only one grossed out by cooking eggs in oil…”

Another user wrote; “My grandma would furiously spoon hot bacon grease over her eggs to cook them, and even though I use oil and butter I’ve always used that same technique. It never would have occurred to me to just cover them with a lid.”

Explaining herself, Teigen said she did not use butter because butter browns and she did not want brown crispy bits this time around and that sometimes she does, but not with catfish, and she likes it soft.